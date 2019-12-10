App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YES BANK launches marketplace for startup developed solutions

Creates a ‘one-stop-shop’ for cross sector innovations, co-created with startups enabling MSME and Corporate clients to explore multiple solutions for each use case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

YES BANK has recently launched ‘YES SCALE Marketplace’--an industry first online marketplace of innovative solutions, co-created with its APIs and startup partners across sectors.

The platform eases the process for startups to jointly go-to-market with YES BANK, enabling them to explore ‘live’ use-cases, register their solution and further assist startups in completing their solutions with banking integrations (API Sandbox) to jointly go-to-market with the Bank to 20K+ corporate & MSME clients.

While digital solutions for business needs are available across sectors, businesses especially in the MSME segment find it tedious to discover solutions, understand fitment and compare various options. This platform creates a ‘one-stop-shop’ experience enabling businesses to not only view and discover multiple solutions but also explore them in detail through demos and integrate banking seamlessly on their platform. Designed to mimic an online marketplace, the platform completely eases the process of selecting and using solutions through a simple register, explore and ‘add to cart’ process.

This platform builds on the Bank’s strategy of providing comprehensive technology solutions with integrated banking, thereby addressing the business needs of both Corporate and SME clients. This features 20+ solutions for each use case across five sectors, Supply Chain & Logistics, Clean energy, Agritech, Lifesciences/Healthtech and Ed-tech.

YES SCALE Marketplace launch marks the next phase of the program, bringing together all 100+ solutions co-created by the Bank with startups on a single platform that helps Corporate & MSME businesses to discover solutions for their use cases, explore 20+ solutions for each use case and then finally identify solutions of their choice, all of which come with banking seamlessly integrated through APIs.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

