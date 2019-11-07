YES Bank launches API Developer Platform 'YES Fintech Developer'

YES BANK announced the launch of YES Fintech Developer, India’s largest API sandbox with 50+ virtual APIs, at Bengaluru.

The sandbox builds on the Bank’s strategy of using API banking as an enabler to customize digital solutions for its clients, YES Bank said in a release. This will not only help corporates, MSMEs and startups to identify ‘best-fit’ APIs based on their sectors but also allow them to test the APIs with their app in a secure environment.

While API suites from banks have helped such partnerships, it is often difficult for Fintechs and startups to experiment with live APIs to build new features and capabilities, according to the bank’s spokersperson. The YES BANK sandbox is expected to ease these concerns by providing a secure virtual environment to test, train and develop solutions with banking integrations. Developers can complete integrations in the environment and mimic how their solutions would work in a ‘live’ environment. Once they are comfortable, they can move to subscribing the APIs.

The sandbox will enable clients across sectors to visualize multiple banking use cases, customized for their application and understand possible integrations & functionalities of the Bank’s APIs.

Commenting on the launch, Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK said, “YES Fintech Developer sandbox will create a perfect collaboration opportunity with startups to test emerging solutions such as alternative data-driven banking models, gamified solutions to nudge user behavior and more. Along with this, the platform would showcase our API suite – functionalities, responses with corporate and MSME clients and help them to understand full attributes of our API stack, while enabling faster integration with the Bank’s APIs.”