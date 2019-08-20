Yamaha working on R15 V3-based dual-purpose bike

Yamaha seems to be working on using its newly developed 155cc engine as much as possible. After launching the XSR155, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturing company has filed a patent for a dual-purpose motorcycle based on the same motor.

Dubbed the WR155, the motorcycle will join the list of dedicated cross country and dual-purpose motorcycles in Yamaha’s lineup. Though official details haven’t been released yet, it is expected that the motorcycle will be equipped with the same engine as the R15 V3, the MT-15, and the XSR155.

Currently, the WR250R is the smallest capacity dual-purpose motorcycle in its lineup. Hence it is expected that Yamaha will widen its offerings in the WR series to cater to a bigger audience. Southeast Asian countries are especially known for having a big low-capacity motorcycle market.

Yamaha is importing the WR250R in the Indonesian market via the CBU route, while the R15 V3 is assembled locally there. Accordingly, it is expected that the company will offer the WR155 in India via CKD kits to keep the costs in check.

Since Yamaha has only patented the name of the motorcycle, it is unlikely that it will make it to production by the end of this year. However, it is expected that Yamaha will give a glimpse at of the motorcycle at the upcoming auto shows.