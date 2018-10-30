Yamaha to bring the R15 powered Nmax maxi-scooter to India in 2019

The 125 cc scooter segment has been gaining popularity recently and most manufacturers have one in their stable. Yamaha however, is looking to skip that segment and introduce the Nmax, a maxi-scooter with an engine from the R15.

The Nmax features a 155 cc liquid cooled engine, churning out 14.8 PS of power and 14.4 Nm of peak torque. It will compete with the likes of the Aprilia SR 150 in terms of power.However, we can expect the Indian specifications for the Nmax to be tuned slightly differently for better efficiency.

The Nmax features a long seat setup, a large windscreen and a split floorboard. The bike also features LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster and a sporty design.

To keep in tune with government regulations, the Nmax also gets disc brakes at both ends along with ABS. While the Nmax falls in the maxi-scooter segment as the Suzuki Burgman, the Burgman still runs a 125cc engine.

In terms of pricing, the Nmax is priced at roughly Rs 1.5 lakh in Indonesia. With localisation and the stripping down of some technology, the bike might be priced cheaper in India. When launched, it could be the most expensive, and the most powerful scooter in the country.