App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha to bring the R15 powered Nmax maxi-scooter to India in 2019

The Yamaha Nmax features a 155cc liquid cooled engine churning out 14.8 PS of power and 14.4 Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The 125 cc scooter segment has been gaining popularity recently and most manufacturers have one in their stable. Yamaha however, is looking to skip that segment and introduce the Nmax, a maxi-scooter with an engine from the R15.

The Nmax features a 155 cc liquid cooled engine, churning out 14.8 PS of power and 14.4 Nm of peak torque. It will compete with the likes of the Aprilia SR 150 in terms of power.However, we can expect the Indian specifications for the Nmax to be tuned slightly differently for better efficiency.

The Nmax features a long seat setup, a large windscreen and a split floorboard. The bike also features LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster and a sporty design.

To keep in tune with government regulations, the Nmax also gets disc brakes at both ends along with ABS. While the Nmax falls in the maxi-scooter segment as the Suzuki Burgman, the Burgman still runs a 125cc engine.

In terms of pricing, the Nmax is priced at roughly Rs 1.5 lakh in Indonesia. With localisation and the stripping down of some technology, the bike might be priced cheaper in India. When launched, it could be the most expensive, and the most powerful scooter in the country.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.