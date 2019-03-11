Yamaha MT-15 unofficial bookings open at various dealerships starting at Rs 1,000

Yamaha's MT-15 is all set to launch on March 15 and with just a few days to go, bookings for the bike have begun at various Yamaha dealerships.

Auto publication, Rushlane spoke to dealers who confirmed that bookings can be made, but all have varied amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. According to the report, some dealerships aren't charging any amount, but noting down potential customer's names and their contact numbers.

A teaser video of Yamaha's newest bike was revealed a few days ago and confirms a lot about the naked bike. The Indian-spec MT-15 gets quite a few changes from its international counterpart and that has been done mainly to cut costs. The biggest change, for example, is the use of conventional telescopic front suspension as compared to USD forks in international markets. The alloys too are different and the aluminium swingarm has been swapped out for a box-type swingarm.

The MT-15 is based on the Yamaha YZF R15 and is powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via a six-speed gearbox and braking is handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear with the possibility of dual-channel ABS as standard.

There is no official word out on the pricing for the Yamaha MT-15, but it is expected to retail at around Rs 1.2 lakh. Upon launch, the bike will go up against the likes of the KTM 125 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.