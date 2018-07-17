Yamaha launches new Rally edition Cygnus Ray ZR priced at Rs 57,898

Yamaha India has launched a new variant of the Cygnus Ray RR. The new Rally edition is priced at Rs 57,898 (ex-showroom), just Rs 2,000 more than the standard variant.

The new variant sports a few cosmetic updates and Yamaha says it offers more appeal with its youthful styling. The scooter is available in two colours, rally red and racing blue. Yamaha claims the new MT-09 styled fairing serves as a wind deflector while adding to the sporty look. The visor also sports integrated knuckle guards and the movable front fender protects from mud splatter.

Mechanically, nothing changes. The Rally edition sports the same 113 cc Blue Core engine that produces 7.2 PS of power and 8.1 Nm of torque mated to an automatic CVT unit.

Other features include a front disc brake, a digital instrument cluster, 21-litre underseat storage and a front pocket.

The Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR rivals the likes of the Honda Activa 5G, Honda Aviator, TVS Jupiter and Yamaha's own Fascino.