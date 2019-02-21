App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha launches 2019 MT-09 to India at a price of Rs 10.55 lakh

The bike was first introduced to India in November, 2019 at Rs 10.88 lakh as a completely built unit (CBU). A few months later, the reduction in CBU customs saw a significant price cut, but had to be revised again to Rs 10.4 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Yamaha has launched the 2019 variant of its naked sport bike, the MT-09, at a price of Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a price hike of nearly Rs 15,000 over the current generation.

The bike was first introduced to India in November, 2018 as a completely built unit (CBU) priced at Rs 10.88 lakh . A few months later, the reduction in CBU customs saw a significant price cut, with the price being revised to Rs 10.4 lakh.

The bike, which goes up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and the Triumph Street Triple RS, remains practically unchanged. It is still powered by the same 847cc 3-cylinder engine that produces 115 PS of power and 87.5 Nm of torque. Most of the mechanics too remain unchanged, with the same fully adjustable USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking comes from twin 298 mm front discs and a rear 245 mm disc.

What does change though is the paint job. The grey and fluorescent colour scheme has been replaced with another white and red combination called Ice Fluo.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha

