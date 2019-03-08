Yamaha drops teaser video for MT-15 to join 'the dark side of Japan'

Yamaha is all set to announce the launch of its naked sports bike, the MT-15 in India on March 15. In a build up to the date, however, a teaser video of the bike has already been uploaded.

Now we are all waiting for the mini naked and while it is has been available in international markets for a while now, the India-spec MT-15 will be slightly different. For example, USD forks have been swapped out for cheaper, more conventional telescopic front forks. The fuel tank too seems to be less bulky when compared to its international counterparts.

Reports are suggesting that test bikes and display bikes have already arrived at dealerships with two colour options, matte blue and the Darknight scheme seen on the R15 V3.

Mechanically, the MT-15 is based on its sports cousin, the YZF-R15 V3. It gets the same 155cc single-cylinder that produces 19.3 PS of maximum power and 15 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed transmission. ABS will be standard on disc brakes both at the front and the back. The bike will feature a fully digital instrument cluster like the R15, alloy rims and MRF tyres.

For now, watch the video here: