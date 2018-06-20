Yahoo Mail releases Android Go app, adds other new features

Yahoo has launched two new initiatives as Android Go phone users now have a dedicated and optimised Android Go app from Yahoo. Also, the company has revamped its Yahoo Mail mobile web experience by adding a host of new features and customisations to the earlier version.

As per a report by Digital Trends, the new mobile browser offered by Yahoo will allow the users to have the same features as the Yahoo Mail app without having to download it. Once you log in through the browser, you can access all features that were available through the app. The company has also added a wide range of customisation options to help you personalise your inbox. All you need to do is add the Yahoo Mail Mobile browser to your home screen and it behaves like an app. There is an option of receiving notifications too.

Last year, Google had launched Android Go phones for devices with low memory and for use in areas where the network is patchy. For Yahoo, optimising its Mail app for Android Go devices was not very difficult since it was already light in weight. The senior director of product management for Yahoo Mail told Digital Trends, “Our main Android app was really close to what the requirements for Go were … We really optimized it for the download footprint. You’re basically getting all of our core Android mail features, so you’re really not missing anything.”

The Go app by Yahoo supports multiple accounts, offers themes, displays photos of email senders, auto-suggest for contacts that you mail regularly, and a host of tools.