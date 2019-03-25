Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T pictured undisguised, launch expected towards April end

It was just recently that we saw Dakar rally star, CS Santosh riding the Xpulse 200 at Big Rock Motorpark near Bengaluru. The bike already looked production ready, but the video was pulled off soon after. This time around, pictures of the bike have surfaced again on Instagram, giving us a much clearer picture of the Xpulse 200 as well as the Xpulse 200T.















The Xpulse 200 is the expected to be the more hardcore variant when compared to the 200T, which will be mainly suited for touring. As expected, both bikes will receive conventional telescopic long travel suspension, with the 200 receiving fork gaiters and a flying mudguard as standard. The 200 sports wire-spoked rims while the 200T seems to wear alloy rims.

The Xpulse bikes are built along the same platform as the Hero Xtreme 200R, albeit with some modification. There are expectations of the bike using stronger engine mounts while using the engine as a stressed member. Steering geometry is also different with an offset front axle. This should provide for better off-road capability when compared to the Xtreme.

While the 200 receives an up swept exhaust and hand guards, the 200T lacks both opting for a traditionally placed exhaust. Skid plates, too, seem to come standard on both bikes.

Both bikes are also expected to sport the 200cc power plant from the Xtreme 200R. This engine produces 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque and we do not expect this to change. However, the XPulse will be lighter resulting in a better power-to-weight ratio.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch both bikes towards April-end at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Xpulse's closest competitor will be the Royal Enfield Himalayan.