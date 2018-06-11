Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2 goes on sale from June 12: Find out price, features, offers, where to buy

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2, which was launched in the second week of June, will go on sale on June 12. The phone will be available in two variants - 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB and are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The phones will be available to buy on amazon.in, mi.com and Xiaomi's Mi Home retail stores in India. Buyers can opt to get notified by clicking on the Notify Me tab on the dedicated pages hosted by mi.com and Amazon.in.

The semi-budget phone is available in grey, gold and rose gold colours and a user can get a Rs 500 instant discount if the device is purchased via an ICICI Bank debit or credit card. There is a Rs 1,800 instant cashback scheme along with 240GB data package for Airtel customers.

Specifications

Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 720x1440 pixels resolution with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and a pixel density of 269ppi. The handset has a premium look to it, thanks to its brushed metallic finish body and rounded back cover. It weighs in at 170 grams and has a form factor of 160.73mm x 77.26mm x 8.1 mm.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, the device runs on an Android Oreo 8.0 OS with MIUI 9.5 loaded on top. The graphics are powered by an Adreno 506 graphics processing unit.

The Redmi Y2 features a 12MP + 5MP 1.25μm AI dual rear camera, which can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The USP of the phone remains its 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture rate and a 79.8 degree wide-angle lens. The front camera is assisted by a 4,500 k soft-toned selfie light. Other features include PDAF technology, ƒ/2.2 aperture, AI portrait mode, HDR, panorama, low light enhancement and face recognition.

The sensor packs in 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for better image quality, along with automatic HDR, AI-powered bokeh effect and beautify 4.0.

The phone runs on 3080 mAh battery and has connectivity features such as a dedicated dual-SIM tray, a dedicated slot for microSD card, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi Direct, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Infrared, Gyroscope, proximity sensor, electronic compass, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and ambient light sensor.