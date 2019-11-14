Xiaomi's new fish tank can be powered using a power bank

Xiaomi is known for providing smartphones with excellent specs at competitive prices. Since its inception in 2010, the company has expanded its product portfolio beyond mobiles and accessories. Today, Xiaomi offers everything from big electronic appliances to smart home devices and everything in between. However, the latest addition to the company’s product portfolio might be the most diverse yet.

The Chinese tech giant recently added a fish tank to its Mi Ecosystem. What’s even more interesting about Xiaomi’s new offering is that it can be powered with the help of a power bank, making power consumption comparatively low.

The Xiaomi Fish Tank is priced at CNY 299 (Approx. Rs 3,000). According to GizChina, the tank has a unique design, which will ensure you don’t need to change the water frequently as it removes nitrates and wastes, maintaining an ecological balance.

A compartment on the top of the tank can be used to raise a plant. The plant can be watered through the vapour produced in the tank. Additionally, the lid of the tank can remain closed while feeding the fish. An adjustment knob on the lid has been incorporated to add food in the tank. The knob can also be used to adjust the oxygen supply.