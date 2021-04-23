Xiaomi's Mi 11 line-up will launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi will launch the much anticipated Mi 11 line-up of smartphones in India today. The event will take place at noon and will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube page.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that they are going to be launching the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 X series and the Mi QLED TV.

The devices will be sold online on Amazon India and Mi.com after launch and currently there is no news as to what the launch offers could be.

The Mi 11 will be Xiaomi's premium series of smartphones for India. The Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.87-inch WQHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate and also has a small 1.1-inch secondary display on the back. The phone will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC together with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The ultra has a triple camera array at the back with a primary 50-megapixel sensor and two 48-megapixel wide-angle and tele-macro sensors. The phone will support 5G, comes with Harmon Kardon branded speakers and is IP68 certified. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with wireless charging support.

As always, we will bring you more on the pricing and availability of the devices once they launch. So stay tuned here for your Xiaomi fix.