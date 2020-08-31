Xiaomi's Manu Kumar says Indian smartphone market set to make a strong comeback as production nears 100%

India’s smartphone market took a major hit in the second quarter of this year. April saw zero smartphone sales because of strict lockdown guidelines. However, both the Indian and global smartphone markets have been gradually recovering since April and May.

We recently reported that Xiaomi had staged a comeback in global markets, recording strong growth in Q2 2020. Now, we have confirmation that the Chinese smartphone maker has rebounded 'very strongly' since the months of April and May.

In an interview to The Economic Times, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director at Xiaomi India, said the Indian smartphone market is set for a strong rebound, primarily driven by pent-up demand as well as new demand associated with online education. Jain said production in India had not reached peak levels, and the company is still importing small quantities of phones.

“Eventually, the aim is to again go back to the same level as earlier, maybe even to a higher level. We keep facing challenges because sometime in some factory, there will be someone testing positive for COVID-19, and then a production shuts. But despite all of those things, things have scaled up significantly.”

Xiaomi also opened its 3,000th Mi Store in India on August 31. The 3,000th Mi Store has been opened in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this opening, Xiaomi now has Mi Stores in across 850 cities in India. Xiaomi opened its first Mi Store in India on August 18, 2018. Since then the company has scaled up its Mi Stores, generating employment for over 6,000 people across the nation.