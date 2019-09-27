Xiaomi's Diwali with Mi sale sees discounts on the Redmi K20, POCO F1, Redmi Note 7 series, and other products

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big Diwali sale from the 28th of September to the 4th of October. Xiaomi products will get price cuts across Amazon India, Flipkart and mi.com during the sale. Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi products across categories like TVs, IoT products and more will also be available during the sale.

Some products will also go on sale for the first time during the sale. Xiaomi is also bringing back Re 1 sale and discounts up to Rs 2 crore.

The Mi TV 4X (65-inch) will be available for pre-order on Mi.com and Flipkart for Rs 54,999. The Mi TV 4X (50-inch) will be available for Rs 29,999 on Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Amazon India. You will also get the Mi TV 4A (40-inch) and Mi TV 4X (43-inch) via Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi.com for Rs 17,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

All the new Mi TVs will be available starting from the 29th of September. The Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will also be available on Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi.com on 29th September (noon) for Rs 11,999. Xiaomi has also confirmed individual cartridges for the Purifier can be purchased for Rs 3,997.