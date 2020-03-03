Xiaomi's 40W wireless charger refuels 4,000 mAh battery within 40 minutes

Xiaomi showcased its latest 40W wireless fast-charging technology and company Vice President Chang Cheng demonstrated the capability via Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

In the video uploaded by Cheng, a Mi 10 Pro tweaked with a 4,000 mAh battery rests on a wireless charger. The video showed time taken to charge the device to 100 percent using the new 40W technique.

Within 20 minutes, the device was at 57 percent, and Cheng claimed it was at full-charge in another 20 minutes. To keep thermal heating under check, Xiaomi’s wireless charger will come packed with a vertical air cooler.

When asked about the availability details, a company representative told Android Authority that the wireless fast-charger is currently under development. "We do not have an availability timeline for commercial release to share as of now," the representative said.

Xiaomi’s commercial 30W wireless charging technique, unveiled last year with the Mi 9 Pro 5G, charges a 4,000 mAh battery within 70 minutes. The Mi 10 Pro also supports 30W wireless charging.

Oppo is also expected to launch the Find X2 series with 30W wireless charging support on March 6.