Xiaomi working on tech that uses sound to charge smartphones

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new charging solution. Patents filed by the Chinese tech giant, who claims to be India’s number 1 smartphone brand, suggest that the upcoming charging solution will use sound to refuel the batteries on smartphones and other electronics.

The patent images listed on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) reveal some key details of Xiaomi’s sound charging patent. Spotted by MySmartPrice, the documents suggest that it will use a sound charging device, an energy storage device, and an electronic device. These devices will be used to collect sound and convert the environmental vibration into mechanical vibration. Xiaomi will also some sort of electronic device to convert this mechanical device into an alternating current. Lastly, the power conversion device will convert AC into DC (Direct Current).

The company claims this technology to charge smartphones and other devices without the need for power sockets. That being said, the technology seems too good to be true for a practical use case, at least for the time being.

The company recently announced its 200W HyperCharge technology that charges a 4000 mAh battery in eight minutes. It also showcased the new Mi Air Charge tech that refuels the device’s battery without the need for a charging cable or stands. Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Air Charge Technology can be used to wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time. Xiaomi currently owns 17 patents for the Mi Air Charge Technology. The new wireless charging tech is also capable of charging smartwatches and other wearable tech.

The company said it is working on improving the tech to charge more smart appliances, including smart speakers, desk lamps, and other smart home products. There is no word on the official rollout of the Mi Air Charging technology at the moment.