 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4 launched alongside Xiaomi 13 series

Carlsen Martin
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

The Xiaomi Buds 4 price is set at CNY 699 (Roughly Rs 8,300) in China. The Xiaomi Watch S2 price in China starts from CNY 999 (Roughly Rs 11,850) for the standard 42mm model.

The Xiaomi 13 series was recently unveiled in China, bringing two new smartphones to the fray – Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Apart from the two flagship smartphones, the company also unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4.

Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Watch S2 Pricing

The Xiaomi Buds 4 price is set at CNY 699 (Roughly Rs 8,300) in China. The Buds 4 TWS earphones are offered in Black, White, and Green colour options.The Xiaomi Watch S2 price in China starts from CNY 999 (Roughly Rs 11,850) for the standard 42mm model, while the 46mm variant will set you back CNY 1,099 (Roughly Rs 13,000).

The Xiaomi Watch S2 also comes in a special leather variant, which will set you back CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 14,200) for the 42mm model and CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,400) for the 46mm variant. The Xiaomi Watch S2 comes in Black, Silver and Light Gold colours with a leahter or silicone strap.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Features

The Xiaomi Buds 4 offers an immersive audio experience with Xiaomi's customised graphene dual magnetic drivers and dynamic adaptive EQ compensation. The Xiaomi Buds 4 are LHDC 5.0, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, bringing audio in high-definition with low-distortion. The Xiaomi Buds 4's case features a "space capsule" design, and earbuds can be snapped back into its place for easy storage.