Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4 launched alongside Xiaomi 13 series

The Xiaomi 13 series was recently unveiled in China, bringing two new smartphones to the fray – Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Apart from the two flagship smartphones, the company also unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4.

Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Watch S2 Pricing

The Xiaomi Buds 4 price is set at CNY 699 (Roughly Rs 8,300) in China. The Buds 4 TWS earphones are offered in Black, White, and Green colour options.The Xiaomi Watch S2 price in China starts from CNY 999 (Roughly Rs 11,850) for the standard 42mm model, while the 46mm variant will set you back CNY 1,099 (Roughly Rs 13,000).

The Xiaomi Watch S2 also comes in a special leather variant, which will set you back CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 14,200) for the 42mm model and CNY 1,299 (Roughly Rs 15,400) for the 46mm variant. The Xiaomi Watch S2 comes in Black, Silver and Light Gold colours with a leahter or silicone strap.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Features

The Xiaomi Buds 4 offers an immersive audio experience with Xiaomi's customised graphene dual magnetic drivers and dynamic adaptive EQ compensation. The Xiaomi Buds 4 are LHDC 5.0, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, bringing audio in high-definition with low-distortion. The Xiaomi Buds 4's case features a "space capsule" design, and earbuds can be snapped back into its place for easy storage.

Xiaomi’s latest true wireless earbuds feature an ergonomic half in-dear design. They come with adaptive active noise cancellation that enables real-time adjustment for different levels of noise cancelling by recognizing ambient unwanted noise. The Xiaomi Buds 4 also come with "independent spatial audio" through on device computing, no longer depending on smartphones for spatial audio calculations.

Xiaomi Watch S2 Features

The Xiaomi Watch S features a stylish aesthetics and aims to offer a professional-grade sports tracking experience. The Watch S2 features two dial sizes – 42mm and 46mm. Xiaomi Watch S2 supports body composition measurement, which only takes a few seconds to measure and present eight types of body health data results. The Xiaomi Watch S2's new safety tracking feature allows users to send geolocation and SOS messages with a quick keystroke in case of any emergency.

The Watch S2 features a heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and a capacitive sensor for wear detection. The watch sports a 1.43-inch and 1.32-inch AMOLED panel with an Always-on display feature. The screens on the leather models are protected by Sapphire glass.

Xiaomi claims that the Watch S2 can deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 meters. Lastly, the Xiaomi Watch S2 is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and above and iPhones’ running iOS 12 and above.

