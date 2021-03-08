Xiaomi was blacklisted in the US because its founder won an award: Report

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China's mobile company Xiaomi and a delegate of China's National People's Congress (NPC), attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 6, 2017. Picture taken March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RTS11Q8P

Chinese OEM Xiaomi was blacklisted in the US because of an award that its founder Lei Jun received, a report on The Wall Street Journal stated. The award titled "Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics" was given to Jun in 2019 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China.

The report says that the award along with the Xiaomi's plans for advanced technology such as 5G was enough to put them on a list of companies that supported China and its military. In response to a lawsuit over the rationale behind the blacklist, a filing was published that shed light on the reason behind the ban.

Xiaomi was on the blacklist published by the US Defense Department on January 14 along with eight other Chinese companies. In total, the list was 44 names long.

According to Xiaomi, Jun received the award from China's MIIT, an agency that oversees tech and industrial policy. The US believed that the agency in question managed China's civil-military fusion, leaning on private enterprises to help strengthen military technology. The award is given once every five years to private sector entrepreneurs.

Another reason cited was Xiaomi's plans to invest a sizeable amount of money over five years into 5G and Artificial Intelligence technology. As per a quote in the article by the Defense Department, "Both of these technologies are of key interest to the PRC, and are a focus of the Military-Civil Fusion strategy."

The other prominent names that featured on the list include Huawei, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp along with other aerospace and chip companies. Both have denied their involvement with the Chinese Military. Xiaomi has also denied the charge.