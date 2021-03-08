English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi was blacklisted in the US because its founder won an award: Report

Xiaomi may have been blacklisted in the US because of an award given to its founder Lei Jun by China in 2019

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China's mobile company Xiaomi and a delegate of China's National People's Congress (NPC), attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 6, 2017. Picture taken March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RTS11Q8P

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China's mobile company Xiaomi and a delegate of China's National People's Congress (NPC), attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 6, 2017. Picture taken March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RTS11Q8P

Chinese OEM Xiaomi was blacklisted in the US because of an award that its founder Lei Jun received, a report on The Wall Street Journal stated. The award titled "Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics" was given to Jun in 2019 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China.

The report says that the award along with the Xiaomi's plans for advanced technology such as 5G was enough to put them on a list of companies that supported China and its military. In response to a lawsuit over the rationale behind the blacklist, a filing was published that shed light on the reason behind the ban.

Xiaomi was on the blacklist published by the US Defense Department on January 14 along with eight other Chinese companies. In total, the list was 44 names long.

According to Xiaomi, Jun received the award from China's MIIT, an agency that oversees tech and industrial policy. The US believed that the agency in question managed China's civil-military fusion, leaning on private enterprises to help strengthen military technology.  The award is given once every five years to private sector entrepreneurs.

Another reason cited was Xiaomi's plans to invest a sizeable amount of money over five years into 5G and Artificial Intelligence technology. As per a quote in the article by the Defense Department, "Both of these technologies are of key interest to the PRC, and are a focus of the Military-Civil Fusion strategy."

Close

Related stories

The other prominent names that featured on the list include Huawei, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp along with other aerospace and chip companies. Both have denied their involvement with the Chinese Military. Xiaomi has also denied the charge.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Huawei #Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 8, 2021 06:08 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.