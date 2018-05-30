Xiaomi unveils Mi Bluetooth Headset with 40mm dynamic driver and aptX lossless technology

Xiaomi has unveiled Mi Bluetooth Headset in the Chinese market. The product is available for purchase on Xiaomi’s Mi Mall although shipping will begin from 12 am, June 1.

Priced at CNY 299 (about Rs 3,150), the headset has a premium look to it with a glossy reflective design. The headset produces sound through a powerful 40mm dynamic driver and connects to another Bluetooth-compatible device using Bluetooth version 4.1.

The headset also has features such as aptX lossless transmission along with a low frequency closed sound cavity design which produces high quality audio.

Keeping comfort in mind, Xiaomi has used soft PU material to construct the ear cups. The headband is constructed with silicon material which is strong and light at the same time.

Apart from playing music, the headphones can be used to answer incoming calls. The soft-touch buttons on the sides of the product assist in not only taking calls, control playback of music but can also assist in activating integrated voice assistant. The product also features dual mic setup in order to reduce noise during calls.

In addition to these, the sides also come with volume controller buttons along with buttons to switch between tracks during playback.

The headphone weighs 235 grams and comes with a 400 mAh battery. Xiaomi claims the battery can be fully charged in 2.5 hours and can sustain more than 10 hours of continuous audio playback in a single charge.

The product has been launched in China for the time being and the company has issues no statements whether the product will be launched globally.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a whole range of products in its upcoming annual launch event which will take place in China on May 31. The company is expected to launch products such as Mi Band 3 fitness band, Mi 8 smartphone along with Android-P inspired MIUI 10 featuring full touch gesture controls.

Donovan Sung, the company’s Global Spokesperson tweeted on Mi 8 smartphone ahead of the launch saying, “To celebrate our 8th year anniversary, we'll be launching Mi 8 at our annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31.”

The phone is expected to come with a notch display and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.