Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi trolls Realme with Mr Bean video, calls it a copy-cat brand

The video accuses Realme of copying various product features and services offered by Xiaomi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi, continuing with its strong social media presence, appears to have trolled arch-rival Realme yet again as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer called its rival a ‘copy-cat’ brand.

C Manmohan, Xiaomi’s Head of Online Partner sales and Poco India GM, shared a minute-long video of an episode from Mr Bean. The video shows Bean trying making various kinds of attempts to copy from the papers of his bench mate during an exam. With the video was the caption which read, “I would say this to our friends - "Copying can only take you this far!”

The video accuses Realme of copying various product features and services offered by Xiaomi.

This is the second such troll attack by Xiaomi on Realme. Recently, Realme introduced ads in its UI. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to take on Realme by calling it a ‘copy-cat’ brand. The India head of Xiaomi tweeted, “Funny! A copy-cat brand mocks us. Later this brand brings ads & some ppl start blaming us. Most brands push ads but only Xiaomi is bashed. Because we've been transparent about our business model.”

Soon after Jain’s tweet, S Anuj, Head of Marketing at Xiaomi, replied, “Backtracking on your own words because you attacked something you didn't understand as a business model is one thing. But a brand trying to deflect focus by paying certain influencers is a new low.”

Realme has not yet responded to the meme video.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:52 am

