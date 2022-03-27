Xiaomi to unveil the most powerful Redmi Note 11 smartphone on March 29; check details

The Redmi Note 11 series was first unveiled globally back in January and has since been launching in other markets. The most recent was the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in the Indian markets.



We’re back! The ultimate Redmi Note is coming your way!

Only at the #RedmiNote11Series Global Launch March 2022. Mark your calendar

20:00 (GMT+8) on March 29th, 2022. #RiseToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/8x28659iaU — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 25, 2022

Now, Xiaomi is preparing more Redmi Note 11 smartphones for the global market. The company recently took to Twitter to confirm that a launch event for the next Redmi Note 11 series phones will take place on March 29, 2022.

According to the official poster, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 smartphone will be the most powerful Redmi Note device to date. While there is no confirmation about the name of the device, it could be the Redmi Note 11 Ultra, considering the tweet notes; "The ultimate Redmi Note is coming your way!" As of now, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Review) is the most powerful smartphone in the Note 11 line-up.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the more premium offering among the two devices. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ camera features a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor.

The triple-camera setup is completed by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.