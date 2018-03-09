Xiaomi to launch 'slim, sleek and compact powerhouse' smartphone on March 14

Xiaomi is set to launch its new smartphone in India on March 14. Within a month of launching two mid-range smartphones – Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro – the company has started teasing the upcoming device via its social media channels.

Xiaomi took to Twitter and posted an outline of a device with a tall display with compact bezels, calling it a ‘Compact Powerhouse’. It was followed by another tweet with a 7-second video which gave a glimpse of a black slim smartphone. The company claimed the device will be slim, sleek and compact, yet a true powerhouse, which suggests that the phone will have a large battery life. In a further teaser, it said that the upcoming device with be slimmer than expectations.



It's slim, sleek and slick. It's also a powerhouse that fulfils your needs. Revealing the new #CompactPowerhouse in just a few days. Can you guess what it might be? pic.twitter.com/8tv8lLWcJp

— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 8, 2018

The teasers made sure that no other details of the device is revealed. But as per speculations, it could be Redmi 5 – which has already been launched in China. For the uninitiated, Redmi 5 is a budget smartphone which comes with a 5.7-inch screen HD with an 18:9 display.

The phone, launched in December last year in China, runs on the company’s MIUI 9 software. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with a CPU clocked at up to 1.8 GHz along with an Adreno 506 graphics chip. The device is reportedly powered by a 3,300 mAh battery. Coming to camera, it sports a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and flash.

It is available in two variants of 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB ROM in the Chinese market.