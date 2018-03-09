App
Mar 09, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch 'slim, sleek and compact powerhouse' smartphone on March 14

Xiaomi took to Twitter and posted an outline of a device with a tall display with compact bezels, calling it a ‘Compact Powerhouse’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is set to launch its new smartphone in India on March 14. Within a month of launching two mid-range smartphones – Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro – the company has started teasing the upcoming device via its social media channels.

Xiaomi took to Twitter and posted an outline of a device with a tall display with compact bezels, calling it a ‘Compact Powerhouse’. It was followed by another tweet with a 7-second video which gave a glimpse of a black slim smartphone. The company claimed the device will be slim, sleek and compact, yet a true powerhouse, which suggests that the phone will have a large battery life. In a further teaser, it said that the upcoming device with be slimmer than expectations.

The teasers made sure that no other details of the device is revealed. But as per speculations, it could be Redmi 5 – which has already been launched in China. For the uninitiated, Redmi 5 is a budget smartphone which comes with a 5.7-inch screen HD with an 18:9 display.

The phone, launched in December last year in China, runs on the company’s MIUI 9 software. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with a CPU clocked at up to 1.8 GHz along with an Adreno 506 graphics chip. The device is reportedly powered by a 3,300 mAh battery. Coming to camera, it sports a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and flash.

It is available in two variants of 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB ROM in the Chinese market.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

