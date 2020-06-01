App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch RedmiBook 13 laptop in India on June 11: Report

The report further suggests that Xiaomi will bring the RedmiBook 13 launched in December 2019, and not the one with Ryzen 4000 series processor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has confirmed to enter the laptop market in India. While the company is yet to announce the date of its new laptop, a new report suggests that Xiaomi will launch the RedmiBook 13 in India on June 11.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Xiaomi is likely the RedmiBook 13 under the ‘Mi’ branding in India. Marketing materials shared by the tipster with 91Mobiles reveals a laptop with feature very narrow bezels around the display and an Intel Core i7 processor. Xiaomi could offer other processor options as well.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The report further suggests that Xiaomi will bring the RedmiBook 13 launched in December 2019, and not the one with Ryzen 4000 series processor. The Indian variant will reportedly have a sleek design with a 13-inch display, an intel core i7 processor and ‘ample storage with fast read-write speed.’ The laptop is confirmed to come with 1C charging tech.

related news

If the RedmiBook 13 launched in 2019 is indeed coming to India, then Xiaomi’s first laptop in India will feature a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Chinese variants feature Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. There is a 40Whr cell with 65W power adaptor and 1C charging support for 50 percent charging in less than 35 minutes. Xiaomi claims that this battery can offer up to 11-hours worth of juice. Connectivity options include two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0.

The RedmiBook 13 starts in China at RMB 4,199 (about Rs 44,500) for the i5 variant, whereas the i7 processor model is priced at RMB 5,199 (roughly Rs 55,000).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:38 am

tags #gadgets #laptops #Redmi #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.