Xiaomi to launch RedmiBook 13 laptop in India on June 11: Report

Xiaomi has confirmed to enter the laptop market in India. While the company is yet to announce the date of its new laptop, a new report suggests that Xiaomi will launch the RedmiBook 13 in India on June 11.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Xiaomi is likely the RedmiBook 13 under the ‘Mi’ branding in India. Marketing materials shared by the tipster with 91Mobiles reveals a laptop with feature very narrow bezels around the display and an Intel Core i7 processor. Xiaomi could offer other processor options as well.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report further suggests that Xiaomi will bring the RedmiBook 13 launched in December 2019, and not the one with Ryzen 4000 series processor. The Indian variant will reportedly have a sleek design with a 13-inch display, an intel core i7 processor and ‘ample storage with fast read-write speed.’ The laptop is confirmed to come with 1C charging tech.

If the RedmiBook 13 launched in 2019 is indeed coming to India, then Xiaomi’s first laptop in India will feature a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Chinese variants feature Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. There is a 40Whr cell with 65W power adaptor and 1C charging support for 50 percent charging in less than 35 minutes. Xiaomi claims that this battery can offer up to 11-hours worth of juice. Connectivity options include two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0.

The RedmiBook 13 starts in China at RMB 4,199 (about Rs 44,500) for the i5 variant, whereas the i7 processor model is priced at RMB 5,199 (roughly Rs 55,000).



