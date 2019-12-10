Xiaomi to launch Redmi K30 in China at 11.30 am IST: Where to watch live-stream, specifications & price

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its new smartphone -- the Redmi K30 -- under its flagship killer series. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in China first and is likely to hit the Indian shores early next year. The company has been teasing Redmi K30’s specifications and features across all its social media accounts.

The Redmi K30 launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time (11.30 am IST). Xiaomi will be hosting a live-stream of the Redmi K30 launch on Redmi’s official Weibo account for its online audience.

In a typical Xiaomi fashion, the company has been teasing many specifications of the Redmi K30. The smartphone is confirmed to be launched in 4G LTE and 5G variants.

Teasers confirm a 64MP quad-camera unit on the back. Xiaomi would use a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide, a telephoto, and a macro sensor setup. The standard 4G variant could feature three sensors on the back.

On the front, it is confirmed that the Redmi K30’s display would have a dual punch-hole that would house a 20MP primary lens. The screen would be 6.67-inch tall with a 120Hz refresh rate and have curved edges.

Unlike the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro (Review), the Redmi K30 would have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display scanner.

Under the hood, the Redmi K30 5G processor unit is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The processor is rumoured to be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal memory.

Redmi K30 is likely to boot on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi would reportedly price the base variant for Yuan 2,399 (around Rs 23,500).