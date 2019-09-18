Xiaomi to launch Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition with Snapdragon 855+ on September 19

Xiaomi is soon launching a new variant of the Redmi K20 Pro. The new variant would feature an even more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The upgraded Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition is set to debut first in China on September 19.

Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has confirmed that the K20 Pro would feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The new processor offers a slightly better clock speed and a 15 percent improvement in the GPU performance as well. Snapdragon 855+ clocks at 2.96GHz, whereas the Snapdragon 855 limits at 2.84GHz.

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition would continue to feature the Adreno 640 GPU. Qualcomm claims that the GPU, when paired with Snapdragon 855+, offers 15 percent bump in graphical performance over the Snapdragon 855.

Other details of the Redmi K20 Exclusive Edition are expected to remain the same as the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the price may get slightly higher, mainly due to a faster processor.

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. Other display features include a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner, DC Dimming and DCI P3 colour gamut support.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro gets an Octa-core Snapdragon 855 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh cell with 27W Sonic-charging support via USB Type-C.

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor.