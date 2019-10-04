Xiaomi to launch Redmi 8 in India on October 9: Here's what we know so far

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi 8 in India. The budget smartphone is set to launch in India on October 9. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain had previously teased the Redmi 8 during the launch of Redmi 8A.

Jain, in his tweet, claims that the Redmi 8 will be a battery champion. The image posted with his tweet shows two camera sensors in a figure 8 arrangement, hinting a dual-camera setup. The teaser of Redmi 8 during Redmi 8A’s launch, too, had dual cameras, this confirming the hint.

Another hint revealed in the tweet is a battery capacity of more than 4,000 mAh. It is highly possible that Redmi 8 would feature USB Type-C and support 18W fast-charging, like the Redmi 8A.

A Google Play Console listing revealed that Redmi 8 would ship with Snapdragon 439 SoC. The same SoC is found on Redmi 8A as well. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor.

The listing also shows that a 3GB RAM is paired with Redmi 8 and we can expect a 4GB variant as well. The display will continue to be HD+ with a 720 x 1520 resolution. Redmi 8 is expected to sport a Dot-notch at the top for the front camera.

The rear panel will also house a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi typically releases teasers that reveal or hint some specification of its devices. We can expect the same for the Redmi 8 launch.

As far as pricing is concerned, it is safe to say that Redmi 8 could be priced below Rs 9,000.

Rs 599 for first year