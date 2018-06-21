App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 6 Pro on June 25 in India; wait till August for Redmi 6, Redmi 6A

Redmi 6 Pro will be launched along with Mi Pad 4 and is rumoured to be sporting a notch display

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: mysmartprice.com
Image Courtesy: mysmartprice.com

Chinese device maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the much-awaited Redmi 6 Pro on June 25 in India.

Meanwhile, its semi-budget smartphones Redmi 6 and 6A will be launched in two months, reports technology website mysmartprice.  Expected to be priced below Rs 10,999, the devices are the successors of extremely popular Redmi 5 and 5A smartphones.

Redmi 6 Pro launch confirmed

Xiaomi announced it will officially launch Redmi 6 Pro on June 25. The device will be launched along with Mi Pad 4. Redmi 6 Pro is rumoured to be sporting a display screen with notch. Along with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, it may sport a 4,000 mah battery. The smartphone may be launched in 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants and may sport a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Redmi 6A specifications

Redmi 6A comes with 5.45-inch display with a screen resolution of 720*1440 and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The device runs on a 2 GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio 22 SoC. It sports a 2GB RAM and will come with 16GB storage option. However, it remains to be seen whether the company will launch multiple RAM/storage variants.

On the optics side, it will sport a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Powered by a 3000 mAh Li-Ion battery, the 4G device has connectivity options such as 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth, microUSB port etc. It is priced at 599 yuan (approximately Rs 6,300) and is expected to be priced similarly in India.

Redmi 6 specifications

Redmi 6 is the beefier version when compared to Redmi 6A. The device comes with a 5.45-inch screen with a resolution of 720*1440 and aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The device is currently available in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB versions which can be further expanded by up to 256GB.

For photography, the device sports a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP lens configuration. There is a 5MP snapper at the front for selfies, video calling and such. Powering the device is the same 3,000 mAh battery as Redmi 6A. Other connectivity options on the phone include all major Wi-Fi bands support, Bluetooth, GPS, etc. The device is priced slightly higher at 799 yuan (approximately Rs 8,400).

 
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

