Xiaomi to launch new Redmi Note 9 smartphone on April 30

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone under the Redmi Note 9 Series. A teaser posted by Xiaomi on Twitter hints that the upcoming Redmi Note smartphone could well be the Redmi Note 9.

The company has unveiled two smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series, namely the Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9S as a branded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro in select markets. While the teaser does not reveal the smartphone’s name, the numeric ‘9’ does hint the Redmi Note 9 launch.



The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues!

Get ready to meet the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/iWpxwDgCWm Close April 24, 2020

Xiaomi will host an online event for the Redmi Note 9 series phone launch, which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm GMT (5.30 pm IST) on April 30.

There isn’t much known about the Redmi Note 9. However, reports suggest that Xiaomi could debut the Note 9 as Redmi 10x in China. This alleged Redmi 10x was spotted on TENAA with the model number M2003J15SC, which revealed the smartphone with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera module on the back.

