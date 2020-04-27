App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch new Redmi Note 9 smartphone on April 30

The company has unveiled two smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series, namely the Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone under the Redmi Note 9 Series. A teaser posted by Xiaomi on Twitter hints that the upcoming Redmi Note smartphone could well be the Redmi Note 9. 

The company has unveiled two smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series, namely the Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9S as a branded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro in select markets. While the teaser does not reveal the smartphone’s name, the numeric ‘9’ does hint the Redmi Note 9 launch.

Xiaomi will host an online event for the Redmi Note 9 series phone launch, which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm GMT (5.30 pm IST) on April 30.

There isn’t much known about the Redmi Note 9. However, reports suggest that Xiaomi could debut the Note 9 as Redmi 10x in China. This alleged Redmi 10x was spotted on TENAA with the model number M2003J15SC, which revealed the smartphone with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera module on the back.

Another separate listing by China Telecom suggests that Redmi 10x will have a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 6GB RAM and a 5,020 mAh battery. The 10x is also tipped to house a 48MP primary sensor on the back.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 01:01 pm

