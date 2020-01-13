Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 5 in June with a bigger display, global NFC support for Google Pay

Xiaomi’s entry-level Mi range of fitness smart bands have been a popular choice among consumers. The latest Mi Band 4, launched in September, features a coloured AMOLED display and a host of new features. Xiaomi is now rumoured to be working on its successor, dubbed as the Mi Band 5.

The Mi Band 5 will sport a bigger and better display compared to the Mi Band 4, according to a Tizen Help report. The budget fitness smart band is said to feature a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen panel, which is notably bigger than the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch display. The brighter screen will also have better contrast for better visibility even under direct sunlight.

Another Mi Band 5 feature that would be a part of the global variant is NFC support. The feature has been present in previous Mi Band variants and is said to be made available globally with the Mi Band 5.

The inclusion of NFC on global variants will pave the way for Google Pay support. Currently, Mi band 3 and Mi Band 4 support Mi Pay in China.