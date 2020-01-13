App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 5 in June with a bigger display, global NFC support for Google Pay

The budget fitness smart band is said to feature a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen panel, which is notably bigger than the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi’s entry-level Mi range of fitness smart bands have been a popular choice among consumers. The latest Mi Band 4, launched in September, features a coloured AMOLED display and a host of new features. Xiaomi is now rumoured to be working on its successor, dubbed as the Mi Band 5.

The Mi Band 5 will sport a bigger and better display compared to the Mi Band 4, according to a Tizen Help report. The budget fitness smart band is said to feature a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen panel, which is notably bigger than the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch display. The brighter screen will also have better contrast for better visibility even under direct sunlight.

Another Mi Band 5 feature that would be a part of the global variant is NFC support. The feature has been present in previous Mi Band variants and is said to be made available globally with the Mi Band 5.

Close

The inclusion of NFC on global variants will pave the way for Google Pay support. Currently, Mi band 3 and Mi Band 4 support Mi Pay in China.

related news

As far as pricing is concerned, Mi Band 5 is expected to launch for Yuan 179 (roughly Rs 1,800). Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch details as yet. However, Huami, the wearable technology provider for Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi Band 5 will launch first in China in June 2020, according to the report.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 09:36 am

tags #gadgets #Xiaomi

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.