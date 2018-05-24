App
May 24, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch Mi 8 with Snapdragon 845, advanced facial recognition feature on May 31

The flagship will take on the new OnePlus 6 and may come with the most-powerful Qualcomm processor ever, the Snapdragon 845.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of the country’s largest smartphone brands, Xiaomi, has officially confirmed the launch of the Mi 8 smartphone on May 31. The phone will be launched at an event held in Shenzhen, China.

The phone will succeed the company's flagship series phone the Mi 6. The smartphone-maker has announced that it skipped number 7 and will launch the phone as Mi 8 to celebrate the company’s eighth anniversary.

“To celebrate our 8th year anniversary, we'll be launching Mi 8 at our annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31,” Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Global spokesperson tweeted.

The event will witness another major launch from the company. Announced in January this year, the MIUI 10, which has been designed keeping artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and speed in mind, will be unveiled at the event. Described as "faster than lightning" the MIUI 10 is expected to provide a fresh new look and feel to the user with improved themes and significant changes to the settings of the phone.

Xiaomi has been reportedly working on 3D face recognition technology akin to the Face ID feature in the Apple iPhone X. It is expected to be bundled into MIUI 10 upon roll-out. However, users may have to wait for a while before the company encompasses the UI onto its devices.

Returning to the Mi 8, although not much is known about the device, it is speculated to come with a notch display and Android 8 Oreo. The flagship device will take on the all new OnePlus 6 and may come with the most-powerful Qualcomm processor ever, the Snapdragon 845.

The device is expected to come with 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage. Along with advanced facial recognition features such as a dedicated camera unit, Xiaomi may introduce the in-display fingerprint feature with the phone.

