Xiaomi to expand its range of television products in India: Report

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi will be expanding its range of television products in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Xiaomi is also planning to sell the Mi TV in retail stores from Diwali, not only on e-commerce platforms and apart from the exclusive Mi Home stores.

According to the report, Xiaomi will continue aggressive pricing by capping a net profit margin at 5 percent for televisions just like smartphones.

Currently, Xiaomi offers a range of three smart TV models of screen sizes 32, 43 and 55 inches. The Chinese company has also altered its smart TV’s pricing.

“Xiaomi India is definitely looking at offering more innovative line-up of products for its Mi Fans and customers across India to truly enjoy the best of smart technology at an honest pricing,” the spokesperson told the newspaper.

“Following our honest pricing promise, all our hardware sales have been capped at a net profit margin of only 5% thereby allowing to ensure our customers enjoy the best of our innovative offerings at a truly accessible rate,” the spokesperson added.

Xiaomi is targeting consumers aged between 18-40 years for the television business, the report added.