App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to expand its range of television products in India: Report

Xiaomi is also planning to sell the Mi TV in retail stores from Diwali.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi will be expanding its range of television products in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Xiaomi is also planning to sell the Mi TV in retail stores from Diwali, not only on e-commerce platforms and apart from the exclusive Mi Home stores.

According to the report, Xiaomi will continue aggressive pricing by capping a net profit margin at 5 percent for televisions just like smartphones.

Currently, Xiaomi offers a range of three smart TV models of screen sizes 32, 43 and 55 inches. The Chinese company has also altered its smart TV’s pricing.

“Xiaomi India is definitely looking at offering more innovative line-up of products for its Mi Fans and customers across India to truly enjoy the best of smart technology at an honest pricing,” the spokesperson told the newspaper.

“Following our honest pricing promise, all our hardware sales have been capped at a net profit margin of only 5% thereby allowing to ensure our customers enjoy the best of our innovative offerings at a truly accessible rate,” the spokesperson added.

Xiaomi is targeting consumers aged between 18-40 years for the television business, the report added.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 10:54 pm

tags #Technology #Trending News #Xiaomi

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.