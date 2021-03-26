Xiaomi to announce a new mobile chipset at March 29 event

The last time Xiaomi launched an in-house SoC was for the Mi 5C back in 2017. Since then, its custom SoC called Surge S1 has mostly been forgotten.

According to recent reports, notably by Android Authority, Xiaomi is going to announce a new SoC soon and it maybe on March 29.

A teaser posted on Chinese platform Weibo alludes to the 'Surge' branding which was the name for its last in-house chipset. Could this mean we could be seeing it in a Xiaomi phone soon? Or could it be a complementary chipset like the AI chips in Apple's iPhone's.

We are definitely going to be hear about it at the grand reveal on the 29th where Xiaomi is also expected to announce the new Xiaomi Mi 11 series for India which will include the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 lite.

Xiaomi's track record with its own chips hasn't been very inspiring so far when it comes to SoC's for smartphones. The Surge S1 chipset itself wasn't a success story to write home about and the project seemed like it was put on the backburner.

Then in 2019, new rumours started popping up which confirmed that Xiaomi was indeed working on a chipset for their phones although we only had some vague rumours to go on for specifications.

We should know everything soon enough, March 29 is just around the corner.