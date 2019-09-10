Xiaomi teases the launch of Mi Band 4 in India on September 17

Xiaomi’s popular Mi Band is said to get an upgrade in India with the launch of Mi Band 4. The company’s global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of the Mi Band 4 in India.



Mi fans! Come September 17th, we will unveil a product that you have been waiting '4'.

Another blockbuster in the making from the house of Xiaomi. Get set for #SmarterLiving 2020! RT with your guesses. Am sure this is going to be easy.#Xiaomi

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Band 4 on September 17 in India. Jain has posted the Mi Band 4 teaser on Twitter with an image that includes the band’s capsule. “Mi fans! Come September 17th; we will unveil a product that you have been waiting ‘4’”, read the tweet.

Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China. We can expect the smart wearable to launch in India with similar specifications. The Mi Band 4 China variant sports a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a 120 x 240 resolution. The screen comes with a 2.5D glass protection against scratches. The voice command feature now adds ‘smart’ to the smart band.

Other features of the Mi Band 4 include activity trackers, heart-rate monitoring, steps calculator, etc. The Mi Band 4 tracks physical activities like cycling, swimming, walking, etc. It is 5 ATM rated for water resistance. Xiaomi has integrated a payment mode in Mi Band 4. Users can swipe the screen and load the QR code on the Mi Band 4’s screen for making payments.