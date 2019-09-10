App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi teases the launch of Mi Band 4 in India on September 17

Mi Band 4 has already been launched in India. We can expect the smart wearable to launch in India with similar specifications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi’s popular Mi Band is said to get an upgrade in India with the launch of Mi Band 4. The company’s global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of the Mi Band 4 in India.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Band 4 on September 17 in India. Jain has posted the Mi Band 4 teaser on Twitter with an image that includes the band’s capsule. “Mi fans! Come September 17th; we will unveil a product that you have been waiting ‘4’”, read the tweet.

related news

Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China. We can expect the smart wearable to launch in India with similar specifications. The Mi Band 4 China variant sports a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a 120 x 240 resolution. The screen comes with a 2.5D glass protection against scratches. The voice command feature now adds ‘smart’ to the smart band.

Other features of the Mi Band 4 include activity trackers, heart-rate monitoring, steps calculator, etc. The Mi Band 4 tracks physical activities like cycling, swimming, walking, etc. It is 5 ATM rated for water resistance. Xiaomi has integrated a payment mode in Mi Band 4. Users can swipe the screen and load the QR code on the Mi Band 4’s screen for making payments.

Mi Band 4 is priced at Yuan 169 (roughly Rs 1,700) in China for the standard variant. The NFC-variant is priced at Yuan 229 (roughly Rs 2,300).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Xiaomi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.