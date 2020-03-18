Xiaomi teases Redmi K30 Pro's rear camera and benchmark figures

Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi K30 Pro launch on March 24. As we get closer to the official launch event, the company - in its typical manner - has given the first look at the upcoming flagship killer.

Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing has shared an official press render image on his Weibo account.

The image shows the rear camera module, which seems to have taken inspiration from the likes of OnePlus 7T (Review) and some older Nokia smartphones.

The circular camera module on Redmi K30 Pro features four camera sensors with the LED flash placed below. The image also shows the pop-up camera and 3.5mm headphone jack cutout on the top edge.

Details of the camera sensors are currently unknown. While the rumour mill has been speculating a 108MP quad-camera setup, we can expect the Redmi K30 Pro to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor.

Redmi Product Manager Wang Teng has shared videos of the Redmi K30 Pro running AnTuTu benchmark next to the Honor V30 Pro, which features a Kirin 990 chipset and UFS 3.0 storage.

In AnTuTu the Redmi surpassed 600k points - in comparison, the Honor V30 Pro was slightly below 490k,

Other confirmed specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM standards, and a 120Hz IPS LCD screen. Xiaomi has already claimed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the most affordable smartphone to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset.