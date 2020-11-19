Xiaomi sold over 13 million products during India's festive season, including 9 million smartphones

Realme recently reported strong sales during the festive season in India. Now, competitor Xiaomi also announced that it sold over 13 million devices during the festive period. The company sold over 9 million smartphones during India’s festive period.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9A dominated the list of most sold smartphones. In addition to smartphones, Mi India also saw a significant uptick in demand for ecosystem products during the festive season and shipped over four million devices in different categories like streaming devices, TVs, trimmers, smart bands, audio products, etc.

The company claimed that the newly launched Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speaker were amongst the top favourites for consumers. Additionally, Mi Box 4k and Mi TV Stick continued to be the top-selling streaming devices across Amazon and Flipkart. Xiaomi also sold over 4.5 lakh Mi TVs and home entertainment products during Diwali.

4K televisions saw the biggest growth in demand over the last year, with the 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes seeing year-on-year growth of over 50 percent. The Mi Power Banks also reached the 10 million milestone during the festive period, while Mi Air Purifiers grew by 100 percent. Additionally, the Mi Smart Band was amongst the best-selling product in the fitness category.

Xiaomi also announced that it sold over 140 million units of the Redmi Note series phones globally. The Redmi Note 8 series, including the Note 8, Note 8T, and Note 8 Pro, clocked sales figure of 30 million in May 2020. The Redmi Note series celebrated its 110 sales milestone earlier this year in March.