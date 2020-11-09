Xiaomi smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi is working on a smartphone that is likely to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. A new Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M2012K11C has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some key details. The source code also mentions the presence of Adreno 660 GPU that is likely to be paired with Snapdragon 875 SoC for graphics.

The Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2012K11C is expected to be the Mi 11. The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench 5, which managed to score 1,105 and 3,512 in single-core and multi-core tests. The listing further reveals that M2012K11C gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor.

The source code, according to MySmartPrice, further reveals that the smartphone will feature Adreno 660 GPU. The current flagship Snapdragon 865+ processor comes with Adreno 650 for graphics.

Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 875 chipset on December 1 at the Qualcomm Summit, which will be held virtually. Details of the mobile flagship processor were leaked last month, which revealed the Snapdragon 875 processor will be based on a 5nm architecture and will have a clock speed of 2.84GHz.

Xiaomi is likely to unveil the Mi 11 series in China during Q1 2020. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will feature 6GB RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box. Other details of the Mi 11 series are currently unknown.