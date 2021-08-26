Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event today in India: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Xiaomi is set to host its Smarter Living 2022 event later today (August 26). The Chinese tech giant will be unveiling the Mi TV 5X, Mi Smart Band 6, and a new version of the Mi Notebook at today’s event.

How to watch the Smarter Living 2022 livestream?

The Smarter Living 2022 event will take place virtually at 12:00 pm (IST). The conference will be streamed live through the company’s official social media channels, including YouTube and Twitter as well as Mi.com.

What to Expect at Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2022 event?

Xiaomi will launch a new version of the Mi Notebook during the event. We already know that the notebook will feature a premium aerospace-grade Series 6 Aluminium Alloy build. It will also get a backlit keyboard and could likely be powered by 11th Gen Intel processing hardware.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi TV 5X will be equipped with 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. It is also expected to support Dolby Vision and bring with it a new PatchWall interface. The Mi TV 5X will likely feature a 4K UHD LED display.

Xiaomi is also launching a new Mi Smart Band during today’s Mi Smart Living event. The Mi Smart Band 6 was already unveiled in China earlier this year and is equipped with an AMOLED display, a 125 mAh battery, 30 sports modes, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, and is waterproof up to 50m.

Going by the official event poster, Xiaomi will also reveal a new router, an AI-powered security camera, and a pair of shoes, perhaps smart shoes, during today’s Smarter Living 2022 event.