Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 | Mi Band 5 to launch in India today at 12 pm alongside Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi will be hosting its Smarter Living 2021 event on September 29 in India. At the online-only event, we can expect the Mi Band 5 launch alongside the company’s first smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve, in India. Xiaomi could also launch a new smart speaker at the Smarter Living 2021 event.

Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve launch: Where to watch the Smarter Living 2021 event

The Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5 launch at the Smarter Living 2021 event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today in India. Xiaomi will be broadcasting the online-only launch event on its official Youtube channel and other social media accounts. You can click/ tap on the video link below to watch the Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve launch event at 12 pm in India.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021: What to expect

Mi Band 5

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi Band 5 launch in India. The Mi Band 5 is a successor to the Mi Band 4 launched last year in India. As per rumours, the Mi Band 5 price in India could start at Rs 2,499.

Mi Band 5 launched in the European market features a 1.1-inch display. The new smart band supports widgets and a new heart rate monitor that is 50 percent more accurate than on the previous version but lacks a SpO2 sensor. Additionally, Mi Band 5 can easily be charged without removing the gadget from its wristband. The smart band also features jump rope, yoga, and other different exercise modes.

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve launching in India is said to be a rebranded version of the Mi Watch Colour. The Xiaomi smartwatch will feature a circular display with several watch faces and come with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, VO2 max monitoring, etc.

Mi Watch Revolve is likely to feature a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display. Other Mi Watch Revolve features include 5ATM water resistance, heart-rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, exercise modes and several watch faces.

Mi Watch Revolve price in India is tipped to start at Rs 10,999.

Mi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi is also said to launch a new Mi Smart Speaker at the Smarter Livings 2021 event today in India. Details about the new smart speaker are currently unknown.