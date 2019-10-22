Xiaomi set to introduce over ten 5G smartphones in 2020

Xiaomi is gearing up to add several new 5G handsets to its smartphone portfolio in 2020. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly planning to introduce more than ten new 5G phones next year.

Considering Qualcomm’s announcement of offering new Snapdragon 600 and 700 series chips with 5G connectivity, not all the upcoming 5G handsets will be flagships.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed the plans to launch the 5G phones in 2020 at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China. A major reason for a big 5G smartphone rollout could be the fear of lack of relevancy of 4G handsets in 2020.

With several smartphone makers gearing up to brings 5G mobiles in every area from the flagship to mid-range, Xiaomi will have to deliver enough options to stay competitive.

Lei said as quoted by Reuters; “People in the industry fear that next year 4G models won’t sell, this is a step you have no choice but to take. So, we hope that operators can speed up their expansion of 5G base stations.”

Xiaomi is also facing a declining market share in China due to intense competition from Huawei Technologies.

In Q2 2019, the Mi company held 11.8-percent of the domestic market, down from 13.9-percent in the previous year.

The recently launched Mi 9 Pro 5G is also facing a supply chain shortage with the company unable to match increasing demand.

Xiaomi’s drop in Chinese market share can be primarily attributed to patriotism and loyalty towards Huawei in the wake of the United States and China trade war. Xiaomi has been reporting a steady rise in market share in Europe.

Xiaomi currently has two 5G handsets in its product portfolio including the Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi 9 Pro 5G.