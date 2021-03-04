Xiaomi sells over 300,000 Redmi K40 units within five minutes of first sale

Redmi K40 series

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in late February but the first flash sale in China was held on March 4. Redmi 40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ were the three models that went on sale.

Xiaomi announced that it sold 300,000 units of Redmi K40 units in just five minutes of the first sale going live. The number of units sold includes the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+. The next sale for the Redmi K40 phones will take place on March 8.

Though Xiaomi didn't offer a breakdown of the sales figures but they do show a high success rate of the Redmi K40 series.