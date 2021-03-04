English
Xiaomi sells over 300,000 Redmi K40 units within five minutes of first sale

The three phones that went on sale were Redmi 40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Redmi K40 series

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in late February but the first flash sale in China was held on March 4. Redmi 40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ were the three models that went on sale.

Xiaomi announced that it sold 300,000 units of Redmi K40 units in just five minutes of the first sale going live. The number of units sold includes the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+. The next sale for the Redmi K40 phones will take place on March 8.

Though Xiaomi didn't offer a breakdown of the sales figures but they do show a high success rate of the Redmi K40 series.

Redmi K40 Series Specs
ModelRedmi K40Redmi K40 ProRedmi K40 Pro+
ChipsetSnapdragon 870 (7nm)Snapdragon 888 (5nm)Snapdragon 888 (5nm)
Display6.67 inches FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+6.67 inches FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+6.67 inches FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
RAM6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM12GB LPDDR5 RAM
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1256GB UFS 3.1
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro)64 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro)108 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro)
Front Camera20 MP20 MP20 MP
Battery4520 mAh, 33W4520 mAh, 33W4520 mAh, 33W
SoftwareAndroid 11, MIUI 12Android 11, MIUI 12Android 11, MIUI 12
Starting Price (CNY)CNY 2,000CNY 2,800CNY 3,700
 
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 4, 2021 05:57 pm

