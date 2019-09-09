Xiaomi sells over 100mn smartphones in a little over five years

Xiaomi holds the largest share in India’s smartphone market, overcoming the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and Vivo. And, while brands like Realme have made significant headway in the past year, it is still nowhere enough to threaten the largest smartphone brand in India.

Xiaomi recently announced that it had shipped over 100 million smartphones in India, since beginning operations in the country five years ago. The Chinese smartphone maker cited figures from research firm IDC, which also suggest that Xiaomi has held the top spot in the Indian smartphone market share for eight straight quarters.

India is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, second only to China. Affordability and connectivity are the driving factors behind the rise of the country’s massive smartphone market. Most smartphones in the country ship with a price tag between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi sells smartphones in India under its Redmi sub-brand, and all those smartphones punch above their price class. The brand strictly adheres to India’s budget-conscious market. The company also promises not to sell hardware products with a profit margin of over 5-percent.

In a statement, Xiaomi VP and MD of the company’s Indian business, Manu Kumar Jain said; “We believe this is just the beginning of a brand new chapter, and we will continue to bring in more categories and products with best specs, highest quality at honest pricing for all our Mi Fans.”