Xiaomi sells 100,000 units of the Redmi 30 Ultra within a minute of the first sale

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi K30 Ultra and the Mi 10 Ultra at its 10th-anniversary event in China. Yesterday, the Redmi K30 Ultra went on sale in China for the first time since its launch and managed to pull off some impressive numbers.

Xiaomi sold 100,000 units of the Redmi K30 Ultra in just one minute before the device went out of stock. The Redmi K30 Ultra is a 5G phone and the first in the Redmi K30 lineup to feature a MediaTek chipset.

Redmi K30 Ultra Price

The Redmi K30 Ultra is priced at CNY1,999 (Roughly Rs 21,550) for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The Redmi K30 Ultra also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models priced at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 23,700) and CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 26,950), respectively. Finally, the top-end 8GB/512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 29,100).

Redmi K30 Ultra Specs

The Redmi K30 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The K30 Ultra packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The Redmi K30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Redmi K30 Ultra opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter at the helm. Apart from the main camera sensor, you also get a 13 MP ultrawide snapper, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 20 MP selfie shooter mounted on a pop-up mechanism.