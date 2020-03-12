Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launch: Here's how you can watch the livestream, win devices

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in India on March 12. While Xiaomi may have cancelled the Redmi Note 9 launch event, the Chinese smartphone maker will reveal all the details about the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro online.

Although there aren’t several confirmed details about the Redmi Note 9 series, enough information has been revealed through rumours, leaks and official teasers, which helps us paint a detailed picture about the upcoming Redmi smartphones. But before we get into those details; you can watch the Redmi Note 9 series launch event through the livestream via the Xiaomi India's YouTube channel or Mi.com. The livestream will begin at 12:00 pm .

Recent teasers have confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 series will feature a quad-rear camera setup with a square-shaped layout similar to that on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The four cameras on the back will likely vary depending on the devices, but you can expect a 64-megapixel primary sensor on all models. Other details teased is the use of a 90Hz display, a powerful battery and performance.

While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed specifications, a recent Geekbench listing suggests that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will pack a chipset with performance on par with the Snapdragon 720G SoC and will run on Android 10 out of the box. The vanilla Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch with a MediaTek SoC. A report from Gadget360 claims that a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max handset is also on its way and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.