Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale on July 8: Check price, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is set to go on sale tomorrow, July 8 at 12 pm. The sale will take place on Mi.com and Amazon India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India for Rs 14,999. However, the handset has since received two price hikes, one of which was due to the GST hike on smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the base 6GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs 18,499. The top-end 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and Glacier White colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specs

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The device runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin out-of-the-box. The fingerprint reader is mounted to the side, while a dedicated microSD card slot can be used to expand storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The phone opts for a hole-punch camera cutout in the middle, which houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the quad-camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.