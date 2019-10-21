Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro sold out in an hour on Day 1; find out when the next sale begins

Just last week, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note series of phones -- Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both phones went on sale today (October 21) on the company's website Mi.com and e-commerce portal Amazon India. However, all units for both the models were sold out within an hour.

The phones were officially launched last week in India and the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first 64-megapixel camera phone. The Note 8 Pro is available in three variants - 6 GB/64 GB, 6 GB/128 GB and a 8 GB/128 GB variant priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and 17,999 respectively. In terms of other specifications, the Note 8 Pro gets a MediaTek G90T processor, a Full HD+ 6.53-inch display, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter. Battery capacity runs at 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support.

The smaller Redmi Note 8 is available in two variants - 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 12,999. This phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and also gets a quad rear camera setup albeit with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, 6.39-inch full HD+ screen. Battery capacity on this phone comes in at 4,000 mAh along with 18W fast charging capabilities.

Both phones run on the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 and both will be upgradable to MIUI 11 in the months ahead. Xiaomi has promised to make the phones available in offline stores soon but will continue to be available online.