App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro sold out in an hour on Day 1; find out when the next sale begins

The phones were officially launched last week in India and the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first 64 megapixel camera phone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just last week, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note series of phones -- Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both phones went on sale today (October 21) on the company's website Mi.com and e-commerce portal Amazon India. However, all units for both the models were sold out within an hour.

The phones were officially launched last week in India and the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first 64-megapixel camera phone. The Note 8 Pro is available in three variants - 6 GB/64 GB, 6 GB/128 GB and a 8 GB/128 GB variant priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and 17,999 respectively. In terms of other specifications, the Note 8 Pro gets a MediaTek G90T processor, a Full HD+ 6.53-inch display, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter. Battery capacity runs at 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support.

The smaller Redmi Note 8 is available in two variants - 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 12,999. This phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and also gets a quad rear camera setup albeit with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, 6.39-inch full HD+ screen. Battery capacity on this phone comes in at 4,000 mAh along with 18W fast charging capabilities.

Close

Both phones run on the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 and both will be upgradable to MIUI 11 in the months ahead. Xiaomi has promised to make the phones available in offline stores soon but will continue to be available online.

related news

The next sale for the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro is set to begin tomorrow at 12 pm.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Business #Redmi Note 8 #Redmi Note 8 Pro #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.