Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets price cut on Amazon, now available from Rs 13,999

If you’re in the market for a good smartphone with a budget under 15K, then the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is arguably one of the best. However, the Note 8 Pro just got a whole lot better, with Xiaomi currently offering a Rs 1,000 price cut on Amazon India and mi.com.

The price cut for the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes as the vanilla Redmi Note 8 gets price hike. The price cut on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is only available on the base 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model, which is currently available at Rs 13,999.

At just Rs 13,999, the Redmi Note 8 Pro seems like quite the steal, especially considering the phone’s powerful mid-range MediaTek G90T chipset is one of the best mid-range chips for gaming. Apart from the chipset, the other standout feature of the Note 8 Pro is the 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The device sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ (2340*1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with 500 nits of brightness and HDR support. The Note 8 Pro is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with the MIUI 10 skin.

On the back, the device gets a quad-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel, f/1.9 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel, f/2.4 sensors for depth sensing and macro mode. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 20-megapixel, f/2.0 front shooter.