Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 launched with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and Quad Cameras: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi has listed a new version of the Redmi Note 8 on its global website.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 in the last quarter of 2019. More than a year and a half on, and the Redmi Note 8 stands tall as one of the most successful Xiaomi devices with over 25 million units sold globally.

Now, the company has listed a new version of the Redmi Note 8 on its global website. The Redmi Note 8 2021 has been updated with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 665 chip on the original Redmi Note 8. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The phone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the Redmi Note 8 2021 opts for a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W charging support, although Xiaomi has bundled a 22.5W charger in the box. The handset also has a fingerprint reader on the back and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 is available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black colour options. At the time of writing, the company hadn’t revealed the price of the Redmi Note 8 2021 yet.