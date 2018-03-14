App
Mar 14, 2018 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro on sale today, but no cash on delivery option for buyers

Buyers will have to pay online for Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro as Xiaomi has done away with COD option for the first few sales to restrict reselling of the devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale at 12 pm on Wednesday, but there's a catch. Buyers would have to pay online as the company has taken off cash on delivery (COD) option to restrict reselling of the devices.

The Chinese electronics company has created a niche in budget smartphone market in India thanks to its history of giving incredible value for money devices. The mid-range smartphone will be available on e-commerce portal Flipkart and Xioami website Mi.com.

It will be the fourth sale for the two devices and second for the 6 GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was first available for sale on March 7. The COD restriction is only for first few sales and the company may bring the convenient COD option later.

The Chinese smartphone maker has issued a statement saying, “In order to restrict reselling, we have decided to remove COD payment option for the upcoming sales of Redmi Note 5 Pro on mi.com and Flipkart (Only for initial few sales). This would give a better chance to our Mi fans to purchase our products. We have always, and will continue to stringently discourage unauthorized reselling across all our channels.”

Here are other Key highlights of the sale:

Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in four colour options including Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue. But its 6 GB variant will be available in only Black colour on the sale today.

Redmi Note 5 is in 3 GB RAM with 32 Gb storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variants. Both are expandable up to 128 GB. The smartphone is available in same four colour options as Note 5 Pro and will be available with all the choice on the sale.

The 3 GB variant of Redmi Note 5 will be available for Rs 9,999, while its 4 GB variant can be priced at Rs 11,999. For Redmi Note 5 Pro, buyers will have to shell out Rs 13,999, and Rs 16,999 for 6 GB storage

